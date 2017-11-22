Guess How Many Calories You Consume On Thanksgiving

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(WYCD) — People eat a lot on Thanksgiving, this we know. However, have you ever wondered exactly how much?
According to the Calorie Control Council, the average American consumes 4,500 calories on Turkey Day.
Blah, blah, blah. Just a number, right? Well, below are a nine caloric comparisons to help shed further light:
- 7 Burger King Whoppers
- 4 Chipotle burritos
- 12 slices of pizza
- 15 Dairy Queen hot fudge sundaes
- 43 bananas
- 45 Greek non-fat yogurts
- 50 Trader Joe’s Salmon Burgers
- 160 pineapple slices
- 90 McDonald’s salads