David Cassidy Dies At 67

Former teen idol David Cassidy died yesterday at the age of 67. As we previously told you, the former “Partridge Family” star was hospitalized last week with multiple organ failure.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” says rep JoAnn Geffen. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

As a teen Cassidy landed a role in the 1969 Broadway musical “The Fig Leaves Are Falling,” and he later had parts on TV shows like “Adam-12” and “Bonanza.” His break, however, came when he starred as Keith Partridge in the 1970s TV musical “The Partridge Family,” about a singing family, which starred his stepmother Shirley Jones as the family patriarch.

Cassidy was the lead singer of the family band, and scored a number one hit with the popular track “I Think I Love You.” In the 70s he was a staple on teen magazine covers, although he grew tired of his teen idol fame. He eventually quit the show and went on to release his own solo albums including 1975’s “The Higher They Climb” and 1976’s “Home is Where the Heart Is.”