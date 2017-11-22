12 Chain Restaurants (in Michigan) Open for Thanksgiving 2017

Not everyone wants a home-cooked meal on Thanksgiving.
So for those looking to ditch the kitchen this year, a number of chain restaurants are keeping their doors open this holiday – some even serving Thanksgiving cuisine.
Check with your local restaurant, as hours and closures may vary.
- Applebee’s: There are some locations that will serve a Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings
- Boston Market: The homestyle eatery chain will be serving up a number of ways to celebrate the holiday nationwide. This year, they’re also offering to deliver dinner right to your door, with their new home-delivery program. Information on the program is available at Boston Market’s website.
- Buca Di Beppo: They are serving up a Traditional Turkey Dinner with sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s: Guests can ejoy the popular Turkey & Dressing Dinner, featuing a tasty recipe with perfectly carved slices of premium turkey breast.
- Golden Corral: They are offering a Thanksgiving Day Buffet at participating locations. The buffet includes carved turkey, carved ham, fried chicken, rotisserie chicken, pot roast, meatloaf, sirloin steak, fried shrimp and much more.
- IHOP
- Macaroni Grill: If you’re dining early, consider the three-course lunch option.
- Ruby Tuesday
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House: They will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for $39.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids. The chain is also offering Thanksgiving takeout meals. Call the nearest location to check pricing and to make sure they’re participating.
- TGI Fridays: No special menu, but if you want a big meal, TGI Fridays has options like the Fridays Big Ribs for $12.95.
- The Capital Grille: They will offer a special Thanksgiving meny that includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, various sides and dessert. The adualt meal is $39 and the kids’ meal is $15. Regular menu is also available.
- Waffle House