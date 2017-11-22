What Places Are Open On Thanksgiving, Which Restaurants Are Open in Thanksgiving, Michigan, Applebee's, Cracker Barrel, Denny's, TGI Friday's, IHOP

12 Chain Restaurants (in Michigan) Open for Thanksgiving 2017

Not everyone wants a home-cooked meal on Thanksgiving.

So for those looking to ditch the kitchen this year, a number of chain restaurants are keeping their doors open this holiday – some even serving Thanksgiving cuisine.

Check with your local restaurant, as hours and closures may vary.

  • Applebee’s: There are some locations that will serve a Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings
  • Boston Market: The homestyle eatery chain will be serving up a number of ways to celebrate the holiday nationwide.  This year, they’re also offering to deliver dinner right to your door, with their new home-delivery program.  Information on the program is available at Boston Market’s website.
  • Buca Di Beppo: They are serving up a Traditional Turkey Dinner with sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny’s: Guests can ejoy the popular Turkey & Dressing Dinner, featuing a tasty recipe with perfectly carved slices of premium turkey breast.
  • Golden Corral: They are offering a Thanksgiving Day Buffet at participating locations.  The buffet includes carved turkey, carved ham, fried chicken, rotisserie chicken, pot roast, meatloaf, sirloin steak, fried shrimp and much more.
  • IHOP
  • Macaroni Grill: If you’re dining early, consider the three-course lunch option.
  • Ruby Tuesday
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House: They will be serving a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for $39.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids.  The chain is also offering Thanksgiving takeout meals.  Call the nearest location to check pricing and to make sure they’re participating.
  • TGI Fridays: No special menu, but if you want a big meal, TGI Fridays has options like the Fridays Big Ribs for $12.95.
  • The Capital Grille: They will offer a special Thanksgiving meny that includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, various sides and dessert.  The adualt meal is $39 and the kids’ meal is $15.  Regular menu is also available.
  • Waffle House
