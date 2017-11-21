Thomas Rhett Wants to Incorporate Daughter’s Heritage into Holiday Traditions

By Vicki Pepper

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are celebrating their first Thanksgiving as parents this year, having adopted now-two-year-old Willa Gray from Uganda in May, and with the birth of Ada James in August. Rhett sees holidays as an opportunity for Willa to learn about the culture of her birth nation.

“You know, Willa’s a little bit too young to understand a lot of things. So I think once she gets to the age where she starts to ask questions like, ‘Where am I legitimately from? What kind of holidays do they celebrate in Uganda?’ I would love to start incorporating a ton of her culture into our lifestyle because, you know, we’re celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas and Fourth of July,” Rhett said in a press release. “And when she starts asking those questions, I would love for her to start knowing and learning about her culture as well.”

Meanwhile, the “Unforgettable” singer will perform at halftime during the annual Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day football game to kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. This year, the Cowboys play the Los Angeles Chargers, with the game and performance to be televised on CBS.