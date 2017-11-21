These Places Will Cook Your Turkey Dinner For You

If you’d rather not spend the 15 hours the average American does to prep a Thanksgiving dinner from scratch, we don’t blame you. Luckily, there are all kinds of places who will do the hard work for you so you can still enjoy a turkey dinner without all that shopping and chopping. Here are some of the best options restaurants and grocery stores are offering this year.

Bob Evans Restaurant – Their Farmhouse Feast serves eight to 10 and sells for $110. It comes cold, so you just have to heat and serve the sides, boneless turkey breast, and hickory smoked ham. It even comes with an apple pie and a pumpkin pie and you can order it online though November 22.

Boston Market – Feed up to 12 for $120 with Boston Market's Thanksgiving dinner. It includes a 11- to 12-pound whole roasted turkey, spinach artichoke dip for an appetizer, and all the tasty sides you'd expect, as well as an apple and a pumpkin pie. Everything is precooked and frozen and they have other menu options, like ham, if you want to customize.

Buca Di Beppo – They're known for family-style meals, so you know their Thanksgiving Feasts will feed a crowd. You have options – like a half-pan that serves 10 for $200, or a full-pan to serve 20 for $380. But you better order fast, they want you to place an order by 4pm today, November 21st.

Cracker Barrel – This Heat n' Serve Holiday Family Meal feeds up to 10 and costs $100 for the oven-roasted turkey and all the fixings. Cracker Barrel recommends ordering online at least 24 hours ahead of when you want to pick it up.

Marie Callender's – They have five Thanksgiving feasts to pick from, and they all take about three hours to reheat. Prices range from $100 to $150 and serve from four to eight, depending on which one you choose. Check out all the sides and options and order online.

Trader Joe's – TJ's is selling a $13 Turkey and Stuffing en Croute, so the tasty turkey dinner is stuffed in a puff pastry. It's tough to beat the price, but you'll need to add some more sides and dessert to this to create your Thanksgiving feast.

Whole Foods – The supermarket is selling classic turkey dinners as well as vegan meals made with Vedge, a Philadelphia-based vegan restaurant. So if you're looking to go meat-free this year, try the lentil mushroom stuffing and mustard-glazed cauliflower.

