See Who Was Crowned The Highest Paid Woman in Music!

Country legend Dolly Parton made the top 10 but see who landed at no. 1 By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Adele, Beyonce, Dolly Parton, Forbes, Taylor Swift
iStock

Forbes is out with their list of the highest paid women in music of 2017.  At the top is the Queen Bey, Beyoncé earning $105 million pretax income.  LEMONADE was a massive record followed by her “Formation Tour” all adding to her bottom line.  The mother of three, Blu Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, sure has lots to celebrate as 2017 comes to an end.

Coming in second, was Adele who earned $69 million with her latest album, 25 and its accompanying tour.  Meanwhile, Taylor Swift placed third with $44 million.  Thanks to her new album, Reputation, and just announced tour, I’m sure Swift will dominate next year!

Celine Dion lands at fourth earning $42 million, and Jennifer Lopez makes the top 5 at $38 million. Check out the complete here!

Let’s have a Queen Bey moment with my favorite song off Lemonade.

