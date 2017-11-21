Luke Bryan Delivers Spoken Word Rendition of New Song

"Hooked On It" never sounded so meaningful.
By Annie Reuter

Luke Bryan is about as lively as country superstars get. The hip-shaking performer regularly charms fans with his pearly white smile and animated live show. So, seeing his dramatic reading of a song from his forthcoming album What Makes You Country is both unusual and entertaining.

Bryan recently shared a video on Facebook of his deadpan spoken word delivery of “Hooked On It.” The song, which will be featured on his sixth studio album, What Makes You Country, was co-written by Bryan, Dallas Davidson and David Lee Murphy. On the track, Bryan talks about all the things in life he was immediately hooked on — fishing, Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee” and a summer in the South.

What Makes You Country comes out December 8. Watch Bryan’s dramatic reading of “Hooked On It” below.

 

