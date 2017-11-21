Kids Now Need An Appointment to see Santa

By Rob Stone
With Christmas fast approaching, it’s getting harder and harder to get the chance to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him your wish list. If you live in New York, you can no longer pop into a Macy’s store and see Santa after waiting in line. You’ll have to make an appointment!

A Macy’s store in New York City is requiring parents to make reservations for their children to get a picture with Santa. While reservations at Macy’s 34th Street location will be free, this is the first year the retailer has adopted this policy. Macy’s recommends that customers check in at any point during their 30-minute time slot and anticipates that lines will be shortest from Monday through Thursday. Many malls and stores have started adopting this policy. Has this made things easier for you when it comes to getting your kids into Santa’s lap?

 

