Jason Derulo To Headline Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo (Credit: Brian Bowen Smith)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — The Detroit Lions announced who will be performing the national anthem and the halftime show at their 78th Thanksgiving Day Classic November 23 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo will be headlining the halftime show.  He is best known for tracks like “Watcha Say,” “Talk Dirty,” “Want To Want Me,” and “Wiggle.”

Derulo’s music has been streamed more than 6.3 billion times and he’s racked up more than 4 billion views on YouTube.

Andy Grammer performed the halftime show last year.

World renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips will perform the national anthem. Phillips performed the National Anthem during last year’s NFC Championship game, and has played for three Super Bowl halftime shows with various artists.

