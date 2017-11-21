Carly Pearce Sings Praises of Mom’s Pumpkin Pie

Filed Under: Carly Pearce
Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Vicki Pepper

The one food Carly Pearce looks forward to most during the annual Thanksgiving celebration is dessert: specifically, her mom’s pumpkin pie.

Related: Brantley Gilbert Has a Lot to Be Thankful For This Year

“It’s my dad’s favorite, my favorite,” the “Every Little Thing” singer reveals in a statement from her label. “My mom makes a seriously amazing pumpkin pie and … she gets mad at us because we dabble into it before it’s probably time to, and she wants it to look perfect.”

“My mom’s very much a perfectionist and wants everything to be set and nice and my dad and I could care less,” she continued. “We’ll eat it off of a plastic plate and she wants very pretty things so we always get in trouble.”

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live