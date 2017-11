Lots happened last night at the American Music Awards but one of my favorite moments was the show opener with Pink and Kelly Clarkson. The two pop stars did a moving tribute to our first responders singing R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts.” Take a look.

The performance received a standing ovation from the audience, which included Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, along with Florida Georgia Line and their wives.

Kelly Clarkson brought her daughter River Rose to the party! Love this picture!