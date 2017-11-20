Kellie Pickler, Phil Vasser To Bring Christmas Tour To Dearborn

(WYCD) — Two of country music favorites, Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler, are teaming up this holiday season for a special Christmas tour.

The show will be coming to the Dearborn Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 17. and will feature the two stars at their holiday best, performing an array of Christmas arrangements they’ve individually released over the years.

Vassar has headlined an annual holiday tour since 2009. His first Christmas album, Noel, arrived in 2011.

Pickler’s holiday recordings include versions of “Santa Baby,” “The Man With The Bag,” “White Christmas” and the 2015 original “My Christmas Caroline.”

You can buy tickets for the show here.