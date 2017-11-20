Couples Waste 5.5 Days a Year on This…

By: Rob Stone

If you’re in a relationship you know there’s always a question that takes some time to figure out. “What do you want to eat?” My wife and I spend a ton of time almost everyday trying to figure out what we’ll eat for dinner.

A new survey of 2,000 people in committed relationships by restaurant discovery mobile app Seated, finds the average couple spends 132 hours per year deciding what to eat. They ask, “What do you want to eat?” 365 times a year, which results in two hours and 32 minutes a week of negotiating on what type of meal to eat. Not surprisingly, the most controversial meal time is dinner, with 46 percent of respondents admitting this is the meal they debate about most.

How much time do you waste on deciding what to eat and who normally is the decision maker at your house?