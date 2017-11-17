Thanksgiving, Dinner, Potato, Chip, Form, Pringles, Kelloggs

Pringles Has Created An Entire Thanksgiving Dinner In Potato Chip Form

(Kevin Ryan / Edelman (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

By Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — If you don’t have time to make a Thanksgiving dinner this year, well Pringles has you covered.

Pringles is releasing a Thanksgiving Dinner flavored chip for a limited time this holiday season. But they’re not releasing just one flavor, they have an entire meal.

The flavors include Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

It’s going to be “served”  in a frozen dinner style trade

While it looks like an interesting idea, good luck getting your hand on them. According to a press release from Kelloggs, Pringles’ parent company, the new chips are only a “pilot taste test” with “limited availability.”

