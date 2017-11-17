Maren Morris & Thomas Rhett Make “Forbes’” 30 Under 30”

“Forbes” magazine is once again celebrating folks who have done a lot in their life before turning the big 3-0.

In case you missed it, the magazine has come out with their annual “30 Under 30” list, and country stars making the list this year include 27-year-old Maren Morris and 27-year-old Thomas Rhett, who just happened to have collaborated on the song “Craving You” earlier this year.

Other musicians making the list this year include 26-year-old Lauren Daigle, 25-year-old Cardi B, 28-year-old Joe Jonas, 25-year-old DJ Marshmello, 28-year-old Bebe Rexha, and 29-year-old Hayley Williams.

Source: Forbes