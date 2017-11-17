Another Reason Dogs Are Better Than Cats!

By Rob Stone
Rob Stone's dog, Layla.

By: Rob Stone

I’m actually a lover of all animals, but if I had to choose dogs over cats, it would definitely be dogs! That picture above is our rescue puppy Layla. She’s added so much fun and joy to our lives and now we can’t imagine life without her.

So why are dogs better than cats? Here’s another reason! Owning a dog could lead to extra years of life. According to a study out of Sweden, having a dog around reduces cardiovascular disease risks and death. People living alone with a dog saw their risk of dying drop 33 percent and their risk of cardiovascular death fall by 36 percent in comparison to people without a dog.  Multi person households saw a benefit from owning a dog as well. Do you have a dog? Do you find you are more active with a dog around?

