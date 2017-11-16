Sam Hunt Red Carpet Hit or Miss… You Decide! [Pic]

Last night our 3rd Annual CBS Stars and Strings concert took place in Chicago. When I saw some of the pictures from the night, I had to look twice at Sam Hunt’s outfit. Y’all know I fricken love Sam Hunt even that beard has grown on me, but this outfit…..

Is it me or does he look like he’s about to go chop down a tree or heading to the military base! Maybe it’s the tucked in shirt throwing me off. Vote below in my poll.

Good luck to Sam who has 2 American Music Award nominations. Up for Favorite Country Male Artist and Country Song for Body like a Back Road.

Catch the AMAs this Sunday night at 8p on ABC.