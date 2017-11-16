Sam Hunt Red Carpet Hit or Miss… You Decide! [Pic]

The country star shows off a different look on the red carpet! By Roxanne Steele
GettyImages
HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 21: Sam Hunt performs onstage during the CBS Radio presents 5th Annual "We Can Survive" concert held at the Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Last night our 3rd Annual CBS Stars and Strings concert took place in Chicago.  When I saw some of the pictures from the night, I had to look twice at Sam Hunt’s outfit.  Y’all know I fricken love Sam Hunt even that beard has grown on me, but this outfit…..

874705558 Sam Hunt Red Carpet Hit or Miss... You Decide! [Pic]

attends a meet & greet for CBS RADIO’s Third Annual ‘Stars and Strings’ Concert to honor our nation’s veterans at Chicago Theatre on November 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Is it me or does he look like he’s about to go chop down a tree or heading to the military base!   Maybe it’s the tucked in shirt throwing me off. Vote below in my poll.

Good luck to Sam who has 2 American Music Award nominations.  Up for Favorite Country Male Artist and Country Song for Body like a Back Road.

Catch the AMAs this Sunday night at 8p on ABC.

