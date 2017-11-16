Rascal Flatts Battle Boyz ll Men on ‘Drop The Mic’

By Anthony Donatelli

Country and R&B worlds collided Tuesday night (November 15) when Rascal Flatts went head-to-head with Boyz II Men on the rap battle show, Drop the Mic.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Rascal Flatts’ ‘Back to Us’

The two groups took turns throwing some (friendly) shade.

Rascal Flatts came out early with age jokes, singing, “I remember the ’90s, when all your stars burned the brightest / Now you can’t get on bended knee because of arthritis.”

Boyz II Men came back with lines like, “All your tracks are covers, it’s terribly hokey / Had 16 No. 1s, and it’s basically karaoke.”

Ultimately, Boys II Men were too much for the guys of Rascal Flatts to handle and came out as champions.

Watch the epic battle below: