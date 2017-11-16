LIST* The Favorite Thanksgiving Food In Each State

As folks sit down to their Thanksgiving meal next week, many will expect to see certain things on the table. In fact, for some it isn’t Thanksgiving without certain dishes, like say stuffing of sweet potato pie. But those Thanksgiving favorites certainly vary depending on where in the country you live, and in some states certain holiday dishes are way more popular than others.

Well, in case you missed it, a new map details the favorite Thanksgiving food by state, based on the most frequently searched recipes on three popular sites between November 1st and Thanksgiving Day of 2016. Of course this isn’t proof folks are making the dishes for Thanksgiving, but some of the popular food items may be a bit surprising. For example, in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia the favorite food is Buffalo Chicken Dip, while a crab cake is the most popular item in New Jersey and chili is popular in Michigan.

Other popular Thanksgiving food by state include:

Arizona & Wisconsin– Shrimp

Arkansas & Kentucky – Chicken and Dumplings

Iowa, Rhode Island & Nebraska – Monkey Bread

Mississippi & Texas – Chicken Spaghetti

New Hampshire – Blueberry Pie

California & Virginia – Macaroni & Cheese

Delaware & Georgia – Sweet Potato Casserole

Hawaii & Utah– Crescent Recipes

Connecticut & Vermont – Butternut Squash Soup

New York & Massachusetts – Cheesecake

Source: Thrillist