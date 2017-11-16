Blake Shelton Reads ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Mean Tweets

By Scott T. Sterling

Blake Shelton didn’t wait for Jimmy Kimmel’s call.

The country star, clearly amused by his selection as People‘s “Sexiest Man Alive,” has shared his own version of Kimmel’s famous “mean tweets” series, and it’s very funny.

“Thank y’all for the supportive words!,” Shelton wrote on Twitter, recording backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In the video, the singer goes in hard from the first mean tweet: “Woke up this morning to the news that Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive,” he reads with a straight face. “RIP every sexy man in the world who died in the great sexy plague of 2017 overnight. You will be missed.”

It just gets better from there. Well played Blake Shelton. Salute.