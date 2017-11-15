Thomas Rhett Set For Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Half-Time Show

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: John Shearer

Thomas Rhett is set to kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, with a halftime performance at AT&T Stadium during the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Los Angeles Chargers on CBS.

“Watching the Cowboys game is such a tradition on Thanksgiving Day,” Thomas says. “It’s all about being together with family and friends, but this year is going to be a little different for us.” He adds, “I’m pumped that we get to pack up the whole family to go to Dallas for the halftime show…it’s going to be blast and helping do it for a good cause makes it even better.”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Thanksgiving Day and runs through Christmas Eve. Last year, it raised $147.3 million and it’s raised nearly $2.2 billion since the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day partnership began in 1997.

Source: Yahoo Finance

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live