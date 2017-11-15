Thomas Rhett Set For Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Half-Time Show

Thomas Rhett is set to kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign, with a halftime performance at AT&T Stadium during the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Los Angeles Chargers on CBS.

“Watching the Cowboys game is such a tradition on Thanksgiving Day,” Thomas says. “It’s all about being together with family and friends, but this year is going to be a little different for us.” He adds, “I’m pumped that we get to pack up the whole family to go to Dallas for the halftime show…it’s going to be blast and helping do it for a good cause makes it even better.”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Thanksgiving Day and runs through Christmas Eve. Last year, it raised $147.3 million and it’s raised nearly $2.2 billion since the Cowboys Thanksgiving Day partnership began in 1997.

I’m kicking off the @SalvationArmyUS Red Kettle Campaign at the @DallasCowboys Thanksgiving halftime show. Watch & join the #FightForGood pic.twitter.com/qXJ2lfir7K — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) November 14, 2017

Source: Yahoo Finance