This Sam Adams Beer Costs $200 A Bottle

Sam Adams recently released its new limited-edition beer, and this is not the brew you’re used to. It’s called Utopias and each bottle sells for $200 a piece and has an alcohol content so high it’s illegal in 15 states! The 13,000 bottles that were produced have an alcohol content of 28%, which is a lot stronger than Sam Adams Boston Lager that’s 5%.

So what does an “extreme” barrel-aged beer taste like? “The brew is reminiscent of a rich vintage Port, old Cognac, or fine Sherry with notes of dark fruit, subtle sweetness, and a deep rich malty smoothness,” according to Sam Adams’s website. Some of the batch this year was aged for 24 years making it a “sought-after, extreme barrel-aged beer.”

Source: Boston.com