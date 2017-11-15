This Sam Adams Beer Costs $200 A Bottle

By Frank Williams Jr.
(Source: Flickr/*highlimitzz)

Sam Adams recently released its new limited-edition beer, and this is not the brew you’re used to. It’s called Utopias and each bottle sells for $200 a piece and has an alcohol content so high it’s illegal in 15 states! The 13,000 bottles that were produced have an alcohol content of 28%, which is a lot stronger than Sam Adams Boston Lager that’s 5%.

So what does an “extreme” barrel-aged beer taste like? “The brew is reminiscent of a rich vintage Port, old Cognac, or fine Sherry with notes of dark fruit, subtle sweetness, and a deep rich malty smoothness,” according to Sam Adams’s website. Some of the batch this year was aged for 24 years making it a “sought-after, extreme barrel-aged beer.”

Source: Boston.com

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live