Sam Hunt Promises New Music in Early 2018

By Annie Reuter

Sam Hunt will release new music in early 2018. In an interview with US99, the singer says he has many songs that are ready to be heard.

“I’ve been working on new music along with doing other things that I put on hold for the last few years,” he told Stylz and Roman before his performance at Stars and Strings on Wednesday (November 15). “I do have some songs starting to accumulate. First of the year, I’ll have music ready to rock.”

Hunt’s single “Body Like A Back Road” spent 34 weeks at No. 1 this year, breaking Florida Georgia Line’s previous record. It’s something he admits he was surprised by.

“It lasted a lot longer than I thought it was going to,” he says. “That was exciting, absolutely, and inspiring. I’m just excited that people were tuned in. Not only we have the fans from the first record, but we made new fans this summer. I’m looking forward to getting music out for those fans.”

The third annual Stars and Strings concert is a stripped-down acoustic show celebrating our nation’s military heroes and their families. Held at The Chicago Theatre on November 15, performers include Hunt, Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, and Lindsay Ell.