Maren Morris Shares ‘Hero’ Reflections, Wants To See Same Fans In 30 Years!

Maren Morris closes out her 'Hero' tour and writes heartfelt message to the fans!
Singer Maren Morris performs at Nissan Stadium during day 3 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

First thing I saw this morning on social media came from my favorite country girl, Maren Morris.  Y’all know Im obsessed with her!!!  Morris wrote a heartfelt message to her fans reflecting on her whirlwind time with her debut album “Hero.”

Maren Morris has a big nomination at the American Music Awards up for ‘Favorite Female Artist’  up against Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.  Two talented ladies to beat but I think Maren has a shot!!!  Click HERE to vote!

Catch the AMAs this Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.  Let’s take a look back when Maren Morris came to Musictown Detroit to sing for us….  that voice!!!

