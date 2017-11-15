Maren Morris Shares ‘Hero’ Reflections, Wants To See Same Fans In 30 Years!

First thing I saw this morning on social media came from my favorite country girl, Maren Morris. Y’all know Im obsessed with her!!! Morris wrote a heartfelt message to her fans reflecting on her whirlwind time with her debut album “Hero.”

Maren Morris has a big nomination at the American Music Awards up for ‘Favorite Female Artist’ up against Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Two talented ladies to beat but I think Maren has a shot!!! Click HERE to vote!

Catch the AMAs this Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. Let’s take a look back when Maren Morris came to Musictown Detroit to sing for us…. that voice!!!