Carrie Underwood Shares Health Update After Wrist-Breaking Fall

Photo: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Carrie Underwood is on the mend.

After breaking her wrist in a recent fall outside of her Nashville home, Underwood has shared an update on her health.

“I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

Underwood is recovering with her husband, ex-NHL player Mike Fisher, by her side.

