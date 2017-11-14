Thomas Rhett Set to Perform at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Filed Under: Thomas Rhett
Photo: John Shearer

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready for some football? Thomas Rhett is ready.

Related: Thomas Rhett Announces 2018 Life Changes Tour 

The country star has revealed that he’s set to perform at halftime of this year’s big Thanksgiving Day NFL game in Dallas when the Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rhett made the big reveal with a humorous video where he talks about loving the fall season, including “pumpkin everything.” Check it out below.

The Cowboys-Chargers game will be broadcast Thanksgiving Day at 1:30PT/4:30ET on CBS.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live