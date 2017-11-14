Holiday, Season, Candy, PIckles National Pickle Day, Candy, Cane, Candy Canes

Pickle-Flavored Candy Canes Are Here For The Holidays

(Source: Amazon)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Happy National Pickle Day!

November 14 is National Pickle Day in the United States. It’s unknown where the holiday actually originated but according to Time.com, the day was the end result of a week of celebrations organized by the National Pickle Packer’s Association in 1949.

For those that love pickles, there’s a candy for you to try this holiday season.

Pickle flavored Candy Canes are now a thing and are on sale on Amazon.com.

If you’re adventurous enough to try it, Amazon is selling them for just under 9 dollars.

Other Candy Cane flavors include bacon and Sriracha.

 

