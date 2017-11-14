Michigan Nurses Pay Off $1-Million In Medical Debt For 500 Families

Members of the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing don’t just save lives, some of them have also saved over 500 Michigan families from the financial burden of excessive medical bills. The nurses worked with RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based charity, to clear more than $1-million in medical debt for those families.

Excessive medical bills are the number one cause of personal bankruptcy and the MNA wants to change that. This is the first project of its kind and the MNA is working for hospital reforms that will ease that financial burden for families.

“It’s heartbreaking to see medical debt driving so many families into financial ruin and preventing them from getting essential care for themselves and their kids,” says Jeff Breslin, registered nurse and president of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital/Michigan Nurses Association. “We know that wiping out debt for 500 families won’t solve everything, but MNA members want to do whatever we can to help while also calling for hospitals to make changes that end this epidemic.”

