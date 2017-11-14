*LIST* The Most Tweeted Food Emojis Of 2017

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

From social media to texting, everyone is communicating with emojis now. When you want to go grab sushi, no need to type out a whole text, all you need to do is send a sushi roll and a question mark and you’re done. And on Twitter, using emojis helps keep your character count down, too.

According to new stats from Twitter, food is the eighth most-searched for topic on the platform. There are over 100-million tweets about food every month, and you know a bunch of them include emojis. Out of the 2,667 emojis available, 97 of them are food and drink related. And the most popular food emoji used in 2017 on Twitter was… the pizza slice.

So what other food emojis are people using this year? Here are the top 10, according to Twitter.

  1. Pizza
  2. Chocolate bar
  3. Cookie
  4. Hamburger
  5. Soft ice cream
  6. Doughnut
  7. Taco
  8. Cheese wedge
  9. French fries
  10. Sushi

Source: The Kitchn

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live