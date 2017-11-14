LIST* The Most Tweeted Food Emojis Of 2017

From social media to texting, everyone is communicating with emojis now. When you want to go grab sushi, no need to type out a whole text, all you need to do is send a sushi roll and a question mark and you’re done. And on Twitter, using emojis helps keep your character count down, too.

According to new stats from Twitter, food is the eighth most-searched for topic on the platform. There are over 100-million tweets about food every month, and you know a bunch of them include emojis. Out of the 2,667 emojis available, 97 of them are food and drink related. And the most popular food emoji used in 2017 on Twitter was… the pizza slice.

So what other food emojis are people using this year? Here are the top 10, according to Twitter.

Pizza Chocolate bar Cookie Hamburger Soft ice cream Doughnut Taco Cheese wedge French fries Sushi

Source: The Kitchn