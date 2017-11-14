Kelsea Ballerini Covers Keith Urban’s New Single, Female

It’s been barely a week since Keith Urban debuted his new single “Female” and someone else is already covering it. In case you missed it, Kelsea Ballerini recently shared her version of the song on Instagram.

She says, “the reason i Love country music is because we have songwriters like @nicatnitemusic @shanemcanally and @rosscopperman who write lyrical and brilliant truth and artists like @keithurban who are bold enough to put it out into the world,” she writes next to the video. “bowing down to this one. #female.”

Source: Kelsea Ballerini