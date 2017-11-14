Jon Pardi’s ‘Dirt on My Boots’ Gets Classic Little Kid Remix

Filed Under: Jon Pardi
Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Now this is a remix for the ages.

Related: Jon Pardi is Rebuilding a 1978 Ford Bronco 

Little Big Town has shared a video featuring an unnamed child sharing his sing-song take on Jon Pardi’s hit, “Dirt on My Boots,” while playing with a box (ostensibly to congratulate him on his recent CMA win).

The kid’s version of the song, however, replaces “dirt” with, well, something else. Give it a spin below and decide for yourself.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live