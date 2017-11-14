Jason Aldean Recalls The Las Vegas Shooting In “Today” Interview

Jason Aldean sits down for an exclusive interview with “Today” this morning, where he opens up about his experience on stage as the shooting began during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

“We wear in-ear monitors when we’re on stage,” Jason shares in a preview of the interview. “And really all you can hear is the music and maybe your guys that can talk to you on microphones that are on side-stage.”

He says he first thought a speaker had blown, adding, “It just sounded like a crackling something. And so, I’m kind of looking around like, ‘What is that?’ [and] trying to figure out what it is. Then it stopped, so I was like, ‘They must have got it fixed,’ so I kept doing my thing.”

When it started again Jason said he was actually “aggravated,” and was trying to see if someone could fix it. He notes, “So when I turned and looked, my guitar player had run behind me and was telling me to move, like, ‘Let’s go,’ and my security guy was running on stage, telling me to run.”

WATCH: “I thought a speaker had blown.” @jason_aldean describes being on stage during Las Vegas attack to @sheinellejones pic.twitter.com/lw94tDF8yo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 14, 2017

Source: Today