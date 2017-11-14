Hunter Hayes Releasing Movie, Debuts Part One

Hunter Hayes is rolling out his new music in a unique way. The singer has made a movie, “Pictures,” which will debut in three parts, the first of which is out now and features his latest single “You Should Be Loved” featuring the Shadowboxers.

The film will have an official premiere in Nashville next year at the Regal Cinemas, and fans will be able to attend the event, which will feature a performance from Hunter, as well a panel discussion with him, the director and screenwriter.

“‘Pictures’ is a totally new experience for me,” Hunter says. “We’ve never done anything like this and I love how it takes you out of current reality and transports you to a different time and place entirely, where each song tells a piece of the story.”

He adds, “With part one I’m only able to share the beginning, so I can’t wait for the fans to hear the new music and watch as the rest of the story is told along the way!”

Source: Forbes