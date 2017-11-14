Hunter Hayes Releasing Movie, Debuts Part One

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Hunter Hayes is rolling out his new music in a unique way. The singer has made a movie, “Pictures,” which will debut in three parts, the first of which is out now and features his latest single “You Should Be Loved” featuring the Shadowboxers.

The film will have an official premiere in Nashville next year at the Regal Cinemas, and fans will be able to attend the event, which will feature a performance from Hunter, as well a panel discussion with him, the director and screenwriter.

“‘Pictures’ is a totally new experience for me,” Hunter says. “We’ve never done anything like this and I love how it takes you out of current reality and transports you to a different time and place entirely, where each song tells a piece of the story.”

He adds, “With part one I’m only able to share the beginning, so I can’t wait for the fans to hear the new music and watch as the rest of the story is told along the way!”

Source: Forbes

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live