$10,000 a Month Job Opening in Cancun: No Experience Required!

By Rob Stone
Who wouldn’t want to get paid that much money to live and work on a beautiful beach in Cancun, Mexico?! The city of Cancun wants to hire you for CEO: Cancun Experience Officer. You’ll make $10k a month to live at the beach, write and create videos sharing your adventures discovering Cancun. From the beaches to the ancient ruins, you’ll be documenting all of it for Cancun.com

To apply for the job you’ll have to do an “elevator pitch”, an essay on traveling and a 1 minute video explaining why your the best candidate for the job. Plus you’ll have to share links to all your social media accounts. Apps are being accepted until Dec. 17th!

I know it says “no experience required”, but I’m assuming they’ll be looking for someone who already has a huge social media following and is an expert in shooting and editing video. See more at Cancun.com

