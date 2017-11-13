The Walking Dead Wine Collection Is Here

Life just got a little better for fans of “The Walking Dead.” They’ve come out with a new wine collection, so you can sip a bottle based on your favorite show while you watch season eight. “The Walking Dead” wine is available for a limited time and comes in three hand-crafted blends:

Rick Grimes 2016 California Petite Sirah — which the site describes as “bold, dark, and balanced.”

— which the site describes as “bold, dark, and balanced.” Daryl Dixon 2016 California Cabernet Sauvignon — with “extracted flavors of vanilla, dark chocolate and caramel.”

— with “extracted flavors of vanilla, dark chocolate and caramel.” Negan California Bourbon Barrel Red Blend — with flavors of “ripe black fruits, coffee beans, and dried herbs.”

You can buy “The Walking Dead” wine collection online at Lot18. Each bottle sells for $22 or you can go all in and get a full case of 12 bottles for $208. That way you’re stocked when the zombie apocalypse happens. You know…because reasons.

Source: Buzzfeed