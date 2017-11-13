Rosie O’Donnell Puts Whitney Houston on Blast for Being Gay!

By: Roxanne Steele

Oh Rosie back in the headlines. Does this even matter anymore?! The only reason why I’m sharing this story is because I love Whitney Houston so I was curious. Plus we are celebrating 25 years of The Bodyguard and there’s lots of positive things to talk about there.

Rosie O’Donell was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where the comedian addressed those rumors of Whitney being gay. Watch Rosie’s comments below. She claims that Whitney was in a romantic relationship with her longtime assistant Robyn Crawford.

“I didn’t know them as a couple per se, but I knew that they were together,” she said.

“I’m friends with a lot of very athletic, older lesbian women who are in the WNBA. And that’s sort of the group [they hung out with], all of these basketball-playing women. So I knew that, and I knew it for a very long time.”

Did you know that The Bodyguard is a musical now coming to the Fisher Theater in Jan. 2018 starring Deborah Cox! Click HERE for details!!

In other Whitney news…. Christina Aguilera is set to perform and honor Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19th on ABC. Houston was a fan of Aguilera and stated in 2001 that Christina sang the best version of her song ‘Run to You.’” Houston’s estate offered up in a press release.

“It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music.”

Christina is thrilled to honor the late great singer!

“I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career, but to countless aspiring singers — touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself.