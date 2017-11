Blake Shelton is set to receive quite an honor this week that his girlfriend Gwen Stefani is bound to agree with. “Gossip Cop” reports that “People” is set to name the singer this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Blake will grace the cover of the mag’s annual “Sexiest Man” issue, which hits stands on Wednesday, although the official announcement of the title is expected tomorrow.

Source: Gossip Cop