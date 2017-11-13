People Share Positive Celebrity Stories

Lately, it seems like there’s a new sexual misconduct allegation against another celebrity every day. In an attempt to bring some positivity to Hollywood news, a Twitter user asked for people to share stories about celebrities being good people. Here are some of the responses:
robin williams was the nicest, most compassionate celebrity I ever had the pleasure of knowing in person. personally saw him threaten to beat the hell out of some rando harassing a homeless person in the ocean district six or so years ago
— Dimsdale! (@caylenb) November 9, 2017
Chris Martin of Coldplay visits kids hospitals in every country he goes on tour with his band to. He spends hours talking to the kids, singing them songs, giving them presents and cheering them up. He's never spoken about it and we only know from social media posts from patients pic.twitter.com/t1MaMBys7h
— Shruthi 🍓 (@42dontEverLetGo) November 10, 2017
I interned in the set of LA Dragnet when I was 20, Eva Longoria always remembered me and asked how my internship was going.
— Kimberly Rae Miller (@KimberlyRMiller) November 10, 2017
I helped install Cuba Gooding Jrs home theater and he was SO excited and appreciative when we set him up to play different music in different rooms
— Egadsden🌹 (@itspronounced48) November 10, 2017
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries
— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017
i tweeted about sitting two rows from madeleine albright on a train to washington and she tweeted at me to come and say hello and when i did she talked to me for awhile and was very sweet and nice
— Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) November 10, 2017
i once saw a fan compliment antonio banderas on the bandana he had his hair pulled back in, and he leaned in close and whispered “they call me antonio bandanas”
— funke (@RFFunke) November 10, 2017
Peter Dinklage stopped riding his scooter bc he saw my dog was scared of it. He came up to her and said “ah these are the worst, aren’t they?”, pet her and then walked his scooter the next few blocks before he got back on.
— chelsea marshall (@theseamar) November 10, 2017
Bono once saved my friend from being beaten by her ex-husband, a much larger guy. True story.
— Theodore Donald "Donny" Kerabatsos (@Papakila) November 10, 2017
i was an extra in a movie with Michael Keaton. He played frisbee with us, took pictures, and signed my friend's Batman DVD
— Thanksgiving, but bean to bar (@McLeemz) November 9, 2017