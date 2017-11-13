Miranda Lambert Agrees With Her Boyfriend On Garth’s CMA Performance

As we previously told youGarth Brooks got some flack for lip-syncing his CMA Awards performance last week, and in case you missed it, two people who didn’t particularly care for it was Anderson East and his girlfriend Miranda Lambert.

“I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night… this truly offends me,” he shared on Instagram alongside a headline about Garth’s performace. “I was told country music is three chords and the truth.”

And it seems Miranda agreed, commenting on his post, “High Five on this babe you can’t sing then don’t,” and adding. “It’s better to be honest than to pretend. I think it’s bull sh*t. My favorite performances in the show were live live. The truth.”

Miranda Lambert Agrees With Her Boyfriend On Garth’s CMA Performance

 

  • ONE MORE THING! One person who came to the defense of Garth was Miranda’s ex, Blake Shelton. Following the whole controversy he tweeted, “Hey @garthbrooks… I still love you. #hero #respect.”

