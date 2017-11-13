Hunter Hayes Shares Cinematic ‘You Should Be Loved’ Video

Photo: Courtesy Warner Music Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

Hunter Hayves has shared the official music video for “You Should Be Loved” as the first installment of a three-part “mini-movie” entitled Pictures.

Pictures is a totally new experience for me,” Hayes told Forbes. “We’ve never done anything like this and I love how it takes you out of current reality and transports you to a different time and place entirely, where each song tells a piece of the story. With part one I’m only able to share the beginning, so I can’t wait for the fans to hear the new music and watch as the rest of the story is told along the way!”

The first video is a throwback 1950s-styled clip that tells two separate stories; one chronicles a young couple falling in love at first sight, while the other shows a teenage girl trying to get away from an abusive boyfriend.

Fans will have an opportunity to attend the movie’s premiere early next year at Regal Cinemas in Nashville featuring a panel with the actors, director and screenwriter and a live performance from Hayes himself.

Check out the new clip below.

