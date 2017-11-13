GoPro, Refuse, Die, Record, Death, Lava, Hot, Hawaii, Erik Storm

GoPro Camera Records Its Own Death By Hot Lava [VIDEO]

(Image: Erik Storm of Kilauea EcoGuides)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — A tour guide in Hawaii just released video, which was captured in 2016, of his GoPro refusing to die.

Erik Storm’s GoPro was hit by molten lava, burst into flames, and somehow survived to shoot another day.

Storm told PetaPixel he was leading a tour of a volcanic rock formation when he set his GoPro down near flowing lava.

He says he got distracted telling a story and forgot about the camera

That’s when the fiery footage was capture

“I used a geology rock hammer to pull it out of the lava and thought it was a total loss,” Storm told PetaPixel.

The camera exterior was completely melted by the lava but, amazingly, the video survived on the camera’s SD card.

