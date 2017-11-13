Carrie Underwood Breaks Wrist In Fall At Home

Carrie Underwood is on the injured list. The singer was taken to the hospital Friday after falling on some steps outside her home and breaking her wrist. She later took to Twitter to thank fans for their good wishes, noting, “I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

The injury forced Carrie to pull out of last night’s Country Rising concert, which took place at Bridgestone Arena, and raised money for those affected by the recent hurricanes as well as the Las Vegas shooting.