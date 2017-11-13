Brantley Gilbert’s A Dad!!

Congratulations are in order for Brantley Gilbert. The singer and wife Amber welcomed son Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert, on Saturday.

“Honestly, I’m just speechless,” Brantley tells “People.” “Watching the delivery, I don’t even know what to say. Amber and I are just so thankful and blessed to have this beautiful little boy.”

Brantley notes that the name Barrett is one they’ve had “for a very long long time,” adding, “We knew we wanted to have a ‘B’ name, and [Barrett’s] something we’ve always had and loved.” The baby’s middle name is after family, with Hardy coming from Amber’s father side, while Clay was the middle name of Brantely’s PaPaw. Check out a photo of little Barrett here.

ONE MORE THING! Brantley’s life can’t get much better especially with the addition of little Barrett, but another thing that has made Brantley’s life great is his sobriety. Brantley’s bee sober for six years and he says it took “losing almost everything” to get him to clean up his act. He notes that doing so has even had a big influence on the people around him, with a lot of people in his crew following in his footseps. He notes, “it’s a completely different world out there on the road now.”

Source: People