Sugarland Perform Together For The First Time In Almost Five Years

Jennifer Nettles hinted on the CMA Awards that she and her Sugarland bandmate Kristian Bush may be reuniting, and they took one more step towards that after the show.

For the first time in almost five years, the duo actually performed a few songs for the excited guests at Big Machine Label Group’s post-CMA Awards party, treating the audience to some of their hits, including “Baby Girl” and “Stay.”

So, when may we see that reunion? Well, a rep for the label says that an announcement about new Sugarland music should be coming in a few weeks.

Source: Sounds Like Nashville