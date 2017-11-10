Olympic Gold Gymnast Aly Raisman Reveals Sexual Abuse by Team Doctor [video]

By Roxanne Steele
Gymnastics - Olympics: Day 6 Alexandra Raisman of the United States on the podium before receiving her silver medal during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around Final at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Another day, another story. A second girl from the Fierce Five squad that took home gold at the London Olympics reveals that she, too,  was sexually abused by the USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Aly Raisman revealed the sexual abuse in a new interview with 60 Minutes set to air this Sunday night. The three-time gold medalist and captain of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams also talks about it in her new book, Fierce, which is being released next week.

“I am angry. I’m really upset,” Raisman shared to 60 Minutes. “I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is … I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this.”

Aly Raisman’s truth comes a month after her Fierce Fiver teammate McKayla Maroney came forward saying she was abused for several years by the team doctor, Larry Nassar beginning when she was 13.   A third Olympian, Sydney bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher, also came forward to say that she was also abused by Nassar.

 

So heartbreaking.  I feel like more young girls in this sport will be coming forward too.  Enough is enough!

