Luke Bryan Releases His Take On “O Holy Night”

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Luke Bryan is the latest artist getting into the Christmas spirit early. The singer just released his version of the holiday classic “O Holy Night” today.

Luke feels that the tune is “one of the prettiest songs,” as well as “one of the most spiritual Christmas songs” out there. He notes that he’s been wanting the chance to sing it “for years and years and years.”

Luke adds, “it was a very emotional, uplifting feeling while I was in the vocal booth, and probably one of my better vocals I’ve performed in my career.”

Source: Luke Bryan

