Luke Bryan Masterfully Covers Christmas Classic ‘O Holy Night’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Luke Bryan has released his take on the holiday classic “O Holy Night,” a must-add to country Christmas playlists.

While the song has been admirably covered in the past by such stars as Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli and Martina McBride, Bryan delivers the song with passion and reverence, using every ounce of vocal talent to bring a new spirit to the tune. Bryan’s “O Holy Night” starts with just his emotional vocals and piano accompaniment before building with a string section at the 1:30 mark.

Bryan isn’t new to Christmas music. In 2008, he released Country For Christmas, which included “Run Run Rudolph.” The rollicking track climbed to #42 on the Billboard singles chart, which is the second highest ranking; he was topped only by Chuck Berry’s debut recording, reports People.



Check out Bryan’s latest below:

And watch “Run Run Rudolph” here: