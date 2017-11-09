Wyandotte Warriors Hockey Game for ALS of Michigan Details in ‘Hometown Rundown’

Support these great charity events going on in Metro Detroit. If you have a charity event or fundraiser you’re involved with please let us know so we can support it! Email me Roxanne at roxanne@wycd.com

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office 30th Annual ‘Coats for the Cold” is underway and runs through Nov. 3oth. Donate a new or clean, used coat to be given to different charitable organizations who will then distribute the coats to those most in need at no cost. This year’s coat drive is being done in partnership with the Oakland County Pet Adoption Center. All county branches of Genisys Credit Union and Real Estate One offices are serving as drop-off sites. You can find more information on the sheriff office’s website by clicking HERE!

Pigs for Wigs join Grunwald and his Chief of Police, John Ellsworth and help them raise money for “WIGS for KIDS.” Great police officers and departments around the Detroit Metro area are joining in and raising money to help provide wigs and support services such as classes, field trips and counseling to Michigan children and families in need. Donations big or small make a difference. For more info or to donate click HERE!

Wyandotte Warriors Hockey Team hosting a benefit game for ALS of Michigan on Sat. Nov. 11th at the Lincoln Park Community Center 3525 Dix Hwy in Lincoln park. Doors open at 4p and the puck drops at 6p. After the passing of one of their teammates grandfather from ALS, the team wants to continue to raise money for ALS of Michigan and help find a cure for this terrible disease. 50% of the proceeds from the evening will be directly donated to ALS of Michigan. For more info click HERE!

Country Concert Cancer Benefit on Sunday Nov. 19th 4pm at Freddy’s Bar & Grill in Clinton Township. Friends don’t let friends fight cancer alone so join this country benefit for Erin Fecko who’s fighting stage 3 breast cancer. Erin has 2 little kids and needs our support! Live performances from Kari Homes, Katie Marie, and RJ Harper. We hope you join us out there for a great night of country music for a great cause! For info visit their facebook page!

Love for Judean Cancer Fundraiser on Sun. Nov. 26th P.R.C.U Banquet Hall at 1430 Oak Street in Wyandotte. Help support this Wyandotte resident who’s fighting her battle with cancer and overwhelmed with medical bills. Enjoy dinner, entertainment, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. For more info and to purchase tickets in advance click HERE! Or call Love for Judean Fundraiser Chairwoman Mary at 734.365.1222

Khris Mapp Project Non-Profit base in MT. Clemens is having a fundraiser on Dec. 4th 4p-8p at Panera Bread located at 31960 Gratiot Ave in Roseville. Khris Mapp Project raises funds to assist elementary school kids with free clothing, school supplies, and housing. Check out their instagram page for the Panera flyer or for more info click HERE

Together We Can Food Drive to support Gleaners Food Bank with The Detroit Lions, Channel 7 and Art Van Furniture. Donate canned food at your nearest Art Van store and you could win tickets to the Thanksgiving Day Game! Join us to help feed local families. Together we can! For more info visit artvan.com/WinLionsTix.