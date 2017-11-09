Taylor Swift Reacts To Her CMA Awards Win For 2017 Song Of The Year

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — You can take the girl out of country, but you can’t take country out of the girl.

Taylor Swift’s tune “Better Man” — which she wrote for Little Big Town — was named song of the year at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 8).

LBT accepted the honor behalf of Swift, who couldn’t attend the event due to her being in New York City for Saturday Night Live rehearsals.

“We didn’t write this,” Karen Fairchild said onstage. “We’re really grateful that [bandmate] Philip [Sweet] checked his email one night and that song was in his email. We want to say thanks to Taylor Swift. She couldn’t be here tonight with us.”

She continued, “Taylor, wherever you are, thank you for writing this beautiful song, and loving songs and loving Nashville.”

Swift posted her stunned reaction to the honor on social media, writing, “In NYC for SNL rehearsals. I LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs.”

“Better Man” marks the first song of the year CMA for Swift, who previously picked up the show’s top trophies for entertainer of the year and album of the year (Fearless).

Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation is released Friday.