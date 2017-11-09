Keith Urban Confirms Wife Nicole Kidman Sings on New Track ‘Female’

Filed Under: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Keith Urban’s new single “Female” features backing vocals from a very special guest: his wife Nicole Kidman.

Related: Nicole Kidman Celebrates Keith Urban’s 50th Birthday with Sweet Photo

“She’s on there, with Nicolle Galyon who also wrote the song,” Urban told AP. “I thought it was nice and very personal to blend these girls into the song, because it just felt very right, that’s what the song means to me.”

Urban goes on to describes the track as a “soul-gospel spiritual-manta.”

Check out “Female” below.

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live